Grammys 2023 are finally here and it’s taking place in Los Angeles. The star-studded event taking place at Crypto.com arena was graced by some prominent faces from the industry. Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Mary J Blige, Harry Styles, Bad Sam Smith, Bunny and many others are among the esteemed guest lists along with Trevor Noah hosting the biggest musical event of the year. But the suspense lingers on BTS Army whether they would get to see their favourite boys at the award show this year.

According to a report by HITC, BTS will not grace the event as informed by them while announcing their break. The statement that was issued by them had informed that BTS, ‘will not be present at the event this year as the group is currently on an indefinite break due to military enlistment and solo career commitments.’ Meanwhile, the rumours that were brewing over Twitter made fans speculate that Jungkook and RM might grace the 65th edition of Grammys especially when the official Instagram handle followed the duo and left fans wondering. However, BigHit Entertainment as well as the loved members of the band haven’t ascertained anything about their presence.

BTS was able to grab three nominations spots in the categories of Best Music Video, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Album of the Year. Though their music video of ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ lost to Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’, BTS still stands a chance in winning big in the other two categories (at the time of writing this article), especially in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance where they have been nominated alongside Coldplay for ‘My Universe.’

It was in 2022 when BTS announced their break owing to their commitment to military services as well as simultaneously working on standalone projects. They are expected to regroup in 2025. The statement read, “Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

Along with the usual categories, the Recording Academy has introduced five new awards for 2023: Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. There will also be a Special Merit Award titled Best Song for Social Change.

