After winning a Grammy Award, Viola Davis has officially completed the holy grail of entertainment awards. On Sunday, Davis won a Grammy for the audiobook of her memoir “Finding Me,” which completed her EGOT collection.

Viola Davis previously won an Emmy for her role in “How to Get Away with Murder,” an Oscar for “Fences,” and two Tony awards for “King Hedley III” and “Fences.”

Davis, 57, won the award for “Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording,” according to a tweet from the Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammys.

✨ #EGOT winner @violadavis shares with us at the @CityNational Bank First Look Camera how her life has come full circle after winning her first GRAMMY at the #GRAMMYPremiere Ceremony. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UR7z4c6cVG— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

Quincy Jones wrote, “Congratulations my dear, @violadavis! Welcome to the club #EGOT."

In her acceptance speech, the multi-hyphenate performer paid tribute to her younger self. “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola,” she said. “To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey – I just EGOT!”

Jennifer Hudson took to Twitter to share Davis’ speech from the Grammy Awards. She tweeted, “Hold the line!!! Viola Davis just became EGOT!!! Omg @violadavis, you are absolutely everything! Congratulations to a living LEGEND. Time to celebrate!!!"

Hold the line !!!!!!! Viola Davis just became EGOT #18 !!! Omg @violadavis U are absolutely everything ! Congratulations to a living LEGEND. Time to celebrate !!! pic.twitter.com/jwZZeY9y3a— Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) February 5, 2023

Davis’ career has been studded with awards and firsts. In 2015, she became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama and in 2017, she became the first Black woman to score three Academy Award nominations.

Read all the Latest Movies News here