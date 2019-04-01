English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Grammy-Nominated Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead in Los Angeles
The incident occurred near a clothing store associated with the rapper, around the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.
Rapper Nipsey Hussle performing in California. (Reuters)
Loading...
American rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead near a clothing store he was associated with in Los Angeles, police said.
Two other people were injured in the shooting at 3.20 p.m. on Sunday, CNN quoted the Los Angeles Police Department as saying.
The incident occurred near a clothing store associated with the rapper, around the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.
In a tweet, the department said it has no information about the suspect.
The rapper's last message on Twitter read: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."
In 2010, Hussle founded the record label All Money In, which he debuted with the release of "The Marathon", the rapper's fifth official mixtape. His 2013 "Crenshaw" release sold more than a thousand cassettes each priced at $100, according to his Press Atlantic Records biography.
The next year, he performed across the country in his Crenshaw Tour.
Hussle teamed up with dozens of successful artists, including Kendrick Lamar Drake, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Meek Mill and Young Thug.
After news of his death, dozens of celebrities expressed their shock and condolences on social media, CNN reported.
"My spirit is shaken by this," pop-star Rihanna wrote on Twitter. "Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I'm so sorry this happened to you."
"Sad, mad and disappointed about my guy," rapper Ice Cube tweeted.
Drake, who had collaborated with Hussle, said on Instagram that he had recently met the artist for the "first time in years" and they said they would work on a new song together this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Two other people were injured in the shooting at 3.20 p.m. on Sunday, CNN quoted the Los Angeles Police Department as saying.
The incident occurred near a clothing store associated with the rapper, around the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.
In a tweet, the department said it has no information about the suspect.
The rapper's last message on Twitter read: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."
In 2010, Hussle founded the record label All Money In, which he debuted with the release of "The Marathon", the rapper's fifth official mixtape. His 2013 "Crenshaw" release sold more than a thousand cassettes each priced at $100, according to his Press Atlantic Records biography.
The next year, he performed across the country in his Crenshaw Tour.
Hussle teamed up with dozens of successful artists, including Kendrick Lamar Drake, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Meek Mill and Young Thug.
After news of his death, dozens of celebrities expressed their shock and condolences on social media, CNN reported.
"My spirit is shaken by this," pop-star Rihanna wrote on Twitter. "Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I'm so sorry this happened to you."
"Sad, mad and disappointed about my guy," rapper Ice Cube tweeted.
Drake, who had collaborated with Hussle, said on Instagram that he had recently met the artist for the "first time in years" and they said they would work on a new song together this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jawa Begins Delivery of Motorcycles in India, Key of 1st Standard 300 Handed to Customer
- IPL 2019 | Rahane Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over-rate
- Salman Khan Promised to Work With Me, Says Saroj Khan Who is Out of Work Right Now
- Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels AirPower Wireless Mat
- Facebook Admits That They May Have Deleted Some of Mark Zuckerberg's Posts, Insist Its a Mistake
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results