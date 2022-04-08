Grammy Winner Falguni Shah Says She Wants Children to 'Listen to Age Appropriate Songs' | Exclusive

Indian-American singer-songwriter Falguni Shah won the Grammy Award for Best Children’s Music Album for her album, A Colourful World. Falguni, who goes by the stage name Falu, sounded thrilled to win the honour, while telling us, “The performance was magical. I was feeling like I was in paradise! And then winning the Grammy felt like I was dreaming. I was ecstatic, happy and very grateful."

The honour also got noticed by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who congratulated and wished her all the best for her future endeavours. “Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic (sic),” the tweet read.

Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2022

“I felt so honoured and humbled to receive a congratulation message from Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she says, adding that she also felt immense gratitude for her country. “This recognition motivates me to continue working and making new music. We need to continue spreading our heritage and sending positive messages to children and families."

Advertisement

The singer says that the idea is to popularise children’s music. “My idea is to start a trend in India where composers and lyricists write, make special songs for kids and specially create something for them. I would be delighted if more people from India join us to amplify that message by writing music for children. I want children to listen to age-appropriate songs. These are the most beautiful, colourful and the most innocent people."

Falu says that she is keen to perform in India. “I wouldn’t miss any reason to visit the motherland is something I would never miss, but performing again in India would be another dream come true," she concluded.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.