Grammy Winner Meghan Trainor Still Doesn't Feel Famous

The singer recently returned with her new single No excuses, and has been open about her battle with anxiety, which she has now overcome.

News18.com

Updated:March 16, 2018, 10:43 AM IST
Grammy Winner Meghan Trainor Still Doesn't Feel Famous
The singer recently returned with her new single No excuses, and has been open about her battle with anxiety, which she has now overcome.
She is a Grammy winner, and yet singer Meghan Trainor doesn't feel famous.

The All about that bass hitmaker credits her family for helping her remain grounded, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I don't feel famous even though we are on TV and that is crazy. Everything I do, I do with my family so I guess they keep me humble," Trainor said on TV show This Morning.



The singer recently returned with her new single No excuses, and has been open about her battle with anxiety, which she has now overcome.



"I realised I don't have a sassy song so I wrote that last. I had a personal experience and I wanted to write something I haven't written already, a concept I haven't done yet," she said.

(With IANS inputs)

