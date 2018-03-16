English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Grammy Winner Meghan Trainor Still Doesn't Feel Famous
She is a Grammy winner, and yet singer Meghan Trainor doesn't feel famous.
The All about that bass hitmaker credits her family for helping her remain grounded, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I don't feel famous even though we are on TV and that is crazy. Everything I do, I do with my family so I guess they keep me humble," Trainor said on TV show This Morning.
"I realised I don't have a sassy song so I wrote that last. I had a personal experience and I wanted to write something I haven't written already, a concept I haven't done yet," she said.
(With IANS inputs)
