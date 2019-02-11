Grammys 2019: Twitter is Gobsmacked By Host Alicia Keys' Talent As She Plays Two Pianos at Once
Singer Alicia Keys just proved she is more talented than we think and capable of more than what we imagine!
Image credit: Reuters Pictures
Keys, who made her hosting debut at the Hollywood's biggest musical night, treated viewers to an exhilarating double piano performance. Sat between the two pianos, Keys performed a medley of songs by various artistes, including Jay-Z, Kings Of Leon and Nat King Cole during the ceremony.
"How we feeling tonight? Yes, you know, the vibes are so right, at Club Keys, I want to welcome y'all to Club Keys, where the music is cool and timeless and the vibe is so sensational. I've been think so much about the people and the music that have inspired me and I want to give a shouted out to Hazel Scott, because I always wanted to play two pianos," Keys said.
Keys' medley included Killing Me Softly by Roberta Flack, Lucid Dreams by Juice Wrld, Unforgettable by Nat King Cole, Use Somebody by Kings Of Leon, In My Feelings by Drake, Boo'd Up by Ella Mai and Doo-Wop (That Thing) by Fugees singer Lauryn Hill.
Alicia Keys really snapped with her dual piano performance 🎹pic.twitter.com/rbioFnQLRM— PMW HIPHOP (@pmwhiphopcom) February 11, 2019
As the crowd at the Grammys went wild, viewers at home were also left stunned by Key's crazy talent. Here's how they reacted:
Alicia Keys piano performance at the #GrammyAwards2019 was absolutely everything........— RC (@TheHomieRC) February 11, 2019
@aliciakeys smashed it with the dual piano performance— 🎙️Black👑Nizzy🎙️ (@NathanielMac_) February 11, 2019
Alicia. Keys. Good lord she’s talented! ✨ If you watch nothing else from the #grammys tonight, just do yourself a favor and look up her dueling piano performance tonight, winding through all the ‘songs she wished she wrote.’ 🖤— Laurie March (@Laurie_March) February 11, 2019
Shout out to aliciakeys for being an INCREDIBLE host tonight + that dual piano performance was next level 😍 #GRAMMYs #SheIsTheMusic pic.twitter.com/GhSnBd6bom— HMmusic PR&Marketing (@HManMusicPromo) February 11, 2019
Alicia Keys ohh my goddd that piano performance...like what 😱😱😱— Jakeyy (@jakee_martinez) February 11, 2019
I need to see @aliciakeys live! Congrats on an unforgettable dueling piano performance with yourself! Wow! 👀— Drew (@SeaSportsJunkie) February 11, 2019
Absolutely incredible dual piano performance by @aliciakeys! So 👏🏼talented! #GRAMMYS— LisaTheXplorer (@LisatheXplorer) February 11, 2019
Alicia Keys DOUBLE PIANO #Grammy performance was so magical 😍😭❤️— Cathy Levina (@doodlinghomie) February 11, 2019
Meanwhile, Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover made history as he took Record of the Year for his politically provocative This Is America-- the first hip-hop track to win the honour, while night's biggest award-- Album of the Year-- went to British singer Kacey Musgraves for Golden Hour.
This is America, about police brutality and racism, also took Grammys for Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Rap Performance. But Gambino was not present at the show to celebrate the milestone.
