Grammys 2020: Nick Jonas Has the Best Response to Fans Pointing Out What Was Stuck in His Teeth

Nick Jonas had a bit of a Grammys moment on Sunday night. Nick and the Jonas Brothers--Joe and Kevin-- took the Grammys 2020 stage and performed their recently released track What A Man Gotta Do and also debuted their new song Five More Minutes for the fans. They hinted at new music and were cheered by respective wives Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

However, watchers were to quick to point out that Nick had something stuck in his upper right-teeth portion, while he was performing at Grammys. As it turns out, Nick accepted later on social media that something may have stuck in his teeth. He wrote, “And at least you all know I eat my greens."

Check out his tweet to fans rightly suspecting that Nick had something stuck in his mouth while he performed at Grammys 2020.

So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

Yo does #NickJonas have something in his teeth or am I just seeing things? #Grammys — MarissaOnTheRadio (@MarissaRadio) January 27, 2020

#NickJonas has cilantro on his teeth and honestly fucking relate.. pic.twitter.com/cIZgNLPE9n — LUPE ☆ (@guacaloopy) January 27, 2020

@nickjonas homie I think you have some food in your teeth!! Someone help him out #GrammyAwards #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/uo6LM2V5BH — Tina Bullock (@TinaB080785) January 27, 2020

A man gotta get the food out of his teeth before going on the Grammy’s. Amirite @nickjonas? #NickJonas #teethgate — Jonathan Selbin (@JonathanSelbin) January 27, 2020

