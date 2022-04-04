Grammys 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat Turn Up as Red Carpet Stunners on Music's Biggest Night

The 2022 Grammys kicked off Sunday night amid the sparkling nightlife of Las Vegas. Stars shone on the red carpet as they showed off their boldly lavish looks. Singer Billie Eilish arrived fresh off an Academy Award win for her crooning Bond song ‘No Time to Die, dressed in black, accessorising with a spiky updo and sunglasses. Megan Thee Stallion also made an appearance on the carpet after a show-stopping performance of ‘Encanto’ hit ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ at last week’s Oscars.

Doja Cat stunned in a baby-blue beaded gown, the sheer skirt adding flair accentuated by a spiky up-do. She wore a one-shoulder look with a sheer skirt and beaded detail. Olivia Rodrigo chose an off-shoulder gown with glittering pink detail.

K-Pop sensation BTS looked smooth like butter on the red carpet this evening. The members coordinate earthy and neutral tones, pairing V and RM, SUGA and J-Hope, Jungkook and Jimin, while Jin wears a dapper beige. The group performed later in the evening, a week ahead of their four highly anticipated ‘Permission to Dance Las Vegas’ shows.

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, who was nominated for best new artist, personified sunshine in a yellow ruffled dress. Bomba Estereo wore colorful masks on the Grammys red carpet, paired with equally colourful outfits.

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy arrive together to the carpet, Handler in a classic off-shoulder dress detailed with floral embroidery. Diplo wore an all black ensemble and a pair of onyx snakeskin boots encapsulates southwestern edge.

Actress Laverne Cox embraces goth glam, pairing a sheer draped dress with a smoky plum makeup look and bold fuschia hair. Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend contrast, with Teigen in bubblegum pink while Legend wears black velvet.

Actress Tiffany Haddish dazzled the carpet in a gorgeously slinky shimmering dress.

