Grammys 2022: Kim Taehyung, Olivia Rodrigo's Stare-Game Kickstarts BTS' Butter Performance, Watch

There was a lot of speculation whether BTS would be performing at the Grammy Awards this year after two of their members- Jungkook and J-Hope tested positive. However, the septet delivered a power-packed performance at the award ceremony this year with the complete recovery of the two members. Bangatan Boys are nominated in the

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Butter.

As the host Trevor Noah called the Bangtan Boys on stage, the audience in attendance screamed their lungs out. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook took the stage to perform on the track, dressed in a black tux, giving out James Bond vibes. However, their performance kickstarted with a small act between V aka Kim Taehyung and Olivia Rodrigo.

Now Tae might not be replying to ARMYs flirty messages on Weverse, but the Christmas Tree showed a different side of his with his intense stare game with Olivia, who won a Grammy for the Best New Artist. He whispered something into her ears and threw a piece of paper on the stage, which Jungkook caught and from there began their Butter performance.

This rendition of their peppy, summer track left the audiences and ARMYs in awe as the Bangtan Boys lit the fire on stage with their dapper suits and smooth like butter dance steps.

Take a look at their performance:

BTS at 64th Grammy Awards | Butter Performance Cut (1) pic.twitter.com/SSPrFTRYrK— BTS INFO & LINKS ⁷ (@jinsbabygirl04) April 4, 2022

ARMY, what was your reaction to BTS’ Butter performance at the Grammy Awards? #BTSxGrammyspic.twitter.com/YCtr1RciUA— Vote With ARMY⁷ (@VoteWithARMY) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, given the Grammy 2022 seating arrangement this year, it seems like fans will get to see a lot more of BTS than just red carpet appearances, interviews, performances and possibly a winner’s speech. CBS Morning recently gave a tour of the Grammys 2022 seating arrangement and eagle-eyed fans spotted that BTS has been allotted tables in the front. However, the group will be divided into two tables.

The reason being the new arrangement. Ben Winston, executive producer of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards told CBS Morning, “I think what we’re trying to do this year is create that intimacy we had last year where it doesn’t feel like you’re just in rows and rows of people and also, you’re near to the stage because that’s where people are going to come up and get their awards. So what we’ve done is we essentially (arranged) smaller tables, sort of like four tables with nice lights on them and obviously, that gives the ability to change the mood in the room."

