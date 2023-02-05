Grammy 2023 is going live on February 5 from Los Angeles. The star-studded event that would take place at Crypto.com Arena will see Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Mary J Blige, Harry Styles, Bad Sam Smith, Bunny and many others in attendance. Fans can expect enthralling live performances with Trevor Noah hosting the biggest musical event of the year.

The 65th Grammy Awards will go on air on Sunday and can be viewed on CBS at 8pm. ET/ 5pm.PT. It will also be live on Paramount+ right from the red carpet proceedings to the entire musical celebration. As for the nominations, for the first time since 2017, Beyoncé would compete with Adele, whose album 30 is eligible this year.

Besides Adele and Beyonce, for the record of the year award, legendary band ABBA has been nominated for Don’t Shut Me Down, Doja Cat for Woman, Harry Styles for As It Was, Kendrick Lamar for Heart Part 5, Lizzo for About Damn Time, Mary J. Blige for Good Morning Gorgeous and Steve Lacy for Bad Habit are contending against each other.

The Album Of The Year category consists of nominees such as ABBA - Voyage, Adele - 30 ,Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti, Beyoncé - Renaissance, Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days, Coldplay - Music of the Spheres, Harry Styles - Harry’s House, Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Lizzo - Special, Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).

Meanwhile, Adele - Easy on Me, Beyoncé - Break My Soul, Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did, Gayle - ABCDEFU, Harry Styles - As It Was, Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5, Lizzo - About Damn Time, Steve Lacy - Bad Habit, Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) are the nominees for Song Of The Year.

Along with the usual categories, the Recording Academy has introduced five new awards for 2023: Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. There will also be a Special Merit Award titled Best Song for Social Change.

Read all the Latest Movies News here