Grand Audio Launch Of Nivin Pauly’s Padavettu Held In Thiruvananthapuram

Nivin Pauly’s next Padavettu has grabbed the headlines in the last few weeks. The trailer launch of Padavettu was held on a grand scale at an Indian Super League venue. And then, the film’s audio was released at a magnificent event in Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram. A splendid live performance by Thaikkudam Bridge was the highlight of the grand event.

The performance by the rock band has gone viral on social media. Nivin Pauly’s Padavettu has generated tremendous buzz among movie buffs. The songs of Padavettu have been well-received on YouTube. While Mazha Pattu has over 2.5 million views, Paanju Paanju has over one million views on the video-sharing platform.

Fans have appreciated the music of the film which has been composed by Govind Vasantha. Two weeks ago, Padavettu’s trailer was launched in front of thousands of fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. In the process, actor Nivin Pauly scripted history as Padavettu became the first film to have a trailer launch at an ISL venue. It is worth mentioning that Nivin Pauly has a strong bond with the Kerala Blasters franchise. He was the team’s ambassador during the inaugural ISL season.

Padavettu has been written and directed by Liju Krishna and features an engrossing premise. The film is being touted as a hard-hitting socio-political drama. Padavettu boasts an impressive cast, which includes Shine Tom Chacko, Shammy Thilakan, Sudheesh, Aditi Balan, Vijayaraghavan, and Indrans.

Deepak D Menon has handled the cinematography for Padavettu and editing has been done by Shafique Mohamed Ali. The much-awaited film has been produced jointly by Yoodlee Films and Sunny Wayne Productions. In addition to Padavettu, Nivin Pauly will also be seen in Roshan Andrews’ Saturday Night. The film will hit the theatres on November 4.

