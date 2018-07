Grand Masti Actor Bruna Abdullah Gets Engaged to Scottish Boyfriend Al in Switzerland; See Video

Bruna Abdullah, known for her appearances in films like Desi Boyz, I Hate Luv Storys and Grand Masti, got engaged to her Scottish boyfriend Al in Switzerland. The actress announced her engagement on Instagram by sharing an adorable video in which Al can be seen proposing to her with a ring."We were just going for a walk... but this happened...," Bruna captioned the video.Bruna and Al have been dating for more than two years now. Talking about the happy news, Bruna told Indian Express , "I’m marrying the man of my dreams! He treats me like a princess and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Thank you so much from both of us! The surprise was so beautiful I had to share!”Before posting the proposal video, Bruna had shared a picture of herself with Al and captioned it, "Best Day".Here are some more pictures of the couple: