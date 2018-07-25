GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
46Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
28Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
64Seats
Others

OTH

Others
50Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

Grand Masti Actor Bruna Abdullah Gets Engaged to Scottish Boyfriend Al in Switzerland; See Video

Bruna Abdullah announced her engagement on Instagram by sharing an adorable video in which her boyfriend Al can be seen proposing to her.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2018, 7:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Grand Masti Actor Bruna Abdullah Gets Engaged to Scottish Boyfriend Al in Switzerland; See Video
Image courtesy: Instagram/Bruna Abdullah
Loading...
Bruna Abdullah, known for her appearances in films like Desi Boyz, I Hate Luv Storys and Grand Masti, got engaged to her Scottish boyfriend Al in Switzerland. The actress announced her engagement on Instagram by sharing an adorable video in which Al can be seen proposing to her with a ring.

"We were just going for a walk... but this happened...," Bruna captioned the video.



Bruna and Al have been dating for more than two years now. Talking about the happy news, Bruna told Indian Express, "I’m marrying the man of my dreams! He treats me like a princess and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Thank you so much from both of us! The surprise was so beautiful I had to share!”

Before posting the proposal video, Bruna had shared a picture of herself with Al and captioned it, "Best Day".

The best day 🌼☀️ . . #underthematterhorn #zermatt #switzerland #us

A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on



Here are some more pictures of the couple:

@alfromscotland Can you come to work with me every time please!!! 😍

A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on





Happy Valentine's day sunshine of my life! Te amo @alfromscotland

A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on



Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...