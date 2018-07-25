English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Grand Masti Actor Bruna Abdullah Gets Engaged to Scottish Boyfriend Al in Switzerland; See Video
Bruna Abdullah announced her engagement on Instagram by sharing an adorable video in which her boyfriend Al can be seen proposing to her.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Bruna Abdullah
Loading...
Bruna Abdullah, known for her appearances in films like Desi Boyz, I Hate Luv Storys and Grand Masti, got engaged to her Scottish boyfriend Al in Switzerland. The actress announced her engagement on Instagram by sharing an adorable video in which Al can be seen proposing to her with a ring.
"We were just going for a walk... but this happened...," Bruna captioned the video.
Bruna and Al have been dating for more than two years now. Talking about the happy news, Bruna told Indian Express, "I’m marrying the man of my dreams! He treats me like a princess and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Thank you so much from both of us! The surprise was so beautiful I had to share!”
Before posting the proposal video, Bruna had shared a picture of herself with Al and captioned it, "Best Day".
Here are some more pictures of the couple:
Also Watch
"We were just going for a walk... but this happened...," Bruna captioned the video.
Bruna and Al have been dating for more than two years now. Talking about the happy news, Bruna told Indian Express, "I’m marrying the man of my dreams! He treats me like a princess and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Thank you so much from both of us! The surprise was so beautiful I had to share!”
Before posting the proposal video, Bruna had shared a picture of herself with Al and captioned it, "Best Day".
Here are some more pictures of the couple:
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Grand Masti Actor Bruna Abdullah Gets Engaged to Scottish Boyfriend Al in Switzerland; See Video
- In Rajasthan, Cow Urine is More Expensive than Milk
- Esha Gupta Looks Ultra Glamorous in Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
- New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...