Grand Set Worth Rs 3 Crore For Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Upcoming Film Yashoda

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to commence her shooting for her next Telugu film titled Yashoda. A magnificent set, reportedly worth Rs 3 crore, is being erected for the new-age thriller. A grand set similar to a seven-star hotel is being built for the shooting of Yashoda. Labourers are working to give a finishing touch to the set where the most important scenes for the film will be shot. Art director Ashok is supervising the set.

Sridevi Movies, the leading Telugu movie banner has shared a video showing the activities at the sets.

The makers are now busy erecting the huge set for the upcoming shooting schedule of the movie. Samantha, the main lead of the movie is currently on a short vacation in Kerala. She is expected to join the sets to wrap up the important sequences for Yashoda.

Apart from Samantha, the film will feature noted actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma in important roles.

Advertisement

Yashoda is being helmed by the director duo Hari-Harish. It is being touted as a new-age multilingual thriller. The film is bankrolled by senior producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies banner on a grand scale. Yashoda will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The shooting of the movie began on December 6, 2021.

Samantha is currently holidaying in Kerala with her best friend. She visited Athirappilly WaterFalls and a beach in Allepey.

Samantha recently shared the first look of her other movie Shaakuntalam. She looks nothing less than a princess in it as she is seen wearing a white ensemble with flower embellishments and lost in thought.

Seated on a stone in the middle of the forest, Samantha is surrounded by numerous wildlife animals, including deer and swans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.