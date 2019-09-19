Happiness and blessings are showering upon the Tandon-Thadani family as they welcomed a new member. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s adopted daughter Chhaya Tandon and her husband Shawn Mendes have welcomed a newborn. Grandmother Raveena took to Instagram to share pictures from the homecoming ceremony. She captioned it, “Thanking the pantheon almighty. The baby comes home!”

While the Mohra actress is only 44 years old, she seems more than happy to become grandmother once again. A few days ago, she shared pictures from the baby shower celebrations of her daughter Chhaya, with the caption, “Me and my brood! My baby’s baby! Countdown has begun!!”

In the pictures, the actress could be seen posing with her two adopted daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, and her two kids. The family looked happy as they posed together for the picture.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija had also shared a handful of pictures from Chhaya’s baby shower. She captioned it, “Cheers to the Nani to be’! Many preach unselfish love but @officialraveenatandon you practice it with true passion. Was so touching to see you celebrate the baby shower of your adopted baby with such perfection and care.”

Raveena was only 21 when she adopted two girls, Chhaya (11) and Pooja (8). She married Anil Thadani in 2004 and has two kids with him Rasha (2005) and Ranbir (2008).

