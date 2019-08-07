Grandson Hrithik Roshan Performs Director J Om Prakash's Last Rites; Big B, Jeetendra Attend Funeral

Veteran director and actor Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, J Om Prakash, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 93. The news of his death was shared by actor Deepak Parashar, who said that Prakash breathed his last in the morning.

Hrithik, along with his father Rakesh Roshan, performed the last rites at a crematorium next to Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Jeetendra arrived to pay their last respects to the veteran filmmaker.

Prakash is best known for his collaboration with two of Bollywood biggest superstars -- Jeetendra and the late Rajesh Khanna. He had a strong penchant for beginning his film titles with the letter 'A'.

With Khanna, he made films such as Aap Ki Kasam (1974) and Aakhir Kyon? (1985). His collaboration with Jeetendra yielded five big hits -- Apnapan (1977), Aasha (1980), Apna Bana Lo (1982), Arpan (1983) and Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993).

Prakash's last film as director was 2001's Afsana Dilwalon Ka, starring Rahul Roy in the lead.

On Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan condoled his death, saying, "J Om Prakash ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning... A kind gentle affable being ... my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather... sad! Prayers for his soul..." (sic)

"My dearest uncle Mr J Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven!

"Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him! Om Shanti!" Parashar tweeted.

My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago 😞 So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/rRuODYcQ2Z — Deepak Parashar (@dparasherdp) August 7, 2019

