'Grateful to Them': PM Modi to Tanzania’s Kili, Neema Paul During ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Tanzanian brother-sister duo of Kili and Neema Paul, who are social media stars. He lauded the duo for lip-syncing to the Indian national anthem on Republic Day and paying homage to the nightingale of India Lt. Lata Mangeshkar.

During his recent ‘Mann ki Baat,’ the Prime Minister congratulated them. He recognised Tanzanian siblings in the 86th episode of his monthly radio show, who boast of a significant Instagram following. The Prime Minister praised the sibling duo, saying Paul and Neema had “shown passion for Indian music."

“Kili and Neema from Tanzania have shown a passion for Indian music. They paid tribute to Lata didi, sang our national anthem. I am grateful to them. Just like them, how about our kids doing the same. Like Kannada students lip-syncing in Jammu and Kashmir (language),” PM Modi said.

Kili and Neema from Tanzania have shown passion for Indian music. They paid tribute to Lata Didi, sang our national anthem. I am grateful to them. Just like them how about our kids doing the same… Like Kannada students lip syncing in J&K (language)…: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat pic.twitter.com/hHrvurxvUp— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Kili and his sister Neema frequently share videos, lip-syncing and grooving to famous Indian tunes. Fans of the duo on social media were overjoyed to see the Prime Minister recognise their brilliance. Some people, however, were critical of the concept of encouraging people to make lip-syncs.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister invited Indians, particularly children, to follow in the footsteps of Kili and Neema by creating lip-sync videos to songs from other parts of the nation to popularise India’s unique languages. He went on to say that this will ultimately redefine the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’

Highlighting that Mother Language Day was just a few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised learning and safeguarding Indian languages. PM Modi also recounted how, some years ago, overseas citizens from over 150 nations celebrated Gandhi Jayanti by chanting ‘Vaishnav Jana To’ while dressed in traditional clothing.

Binaya Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania, honoured Kili earlier this week. Paul thanked his followers on Instagram for the honour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.