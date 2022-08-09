Grease Star Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at 73; John Travolta Pens Heartbreaking Tribute

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John, best known for her role in Grease, has died at the age of 73. Her demise was confirmed by her family. Multiple international reports state that she died after a battle with cancer.

Taking to her verified Instagram handle, her husband, John Easterling, shared the heartbreaking news of her passing with friends and fans. In a long note, he revealed that she died on the morning of Monday, August 8, and in her sleep.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” he said. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation,” he added.

Olivia had revealed in September 2018 that she was battling cancer at the base of her spine. This was her third battle after she was diagnosed and recovered from breast cancer in the ’90s and 2017.

Following the news of her death, several stars and filmmakers took to social media to share their tributes to her. Her Grease co-star John Travolta led the tributes with a moving note in her memory. Sharing a picture from their film, he wrote, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim also remembered Olivia. “Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush,” he wrote on Twitter. Guardians of the Galxy director James Gunn also penned a tribute on Twitter. “Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace,” he wrote.

Gabrielle Union, George Takei, Marlee Matlin, and Antonio Banderas were also among those who shared their fondest memories of Olivia.

News18 Showsha prays that her soul rests in peace and offer our condolences to her family and friends.

