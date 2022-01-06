'Great, All-Round Performance': Sachin Tendulkar on Ranveer Singh's 83, Actor Replies

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has complimented actor Ranveer Singh for his brilliant acting in 83. Tendulkar showered praises on the actor who essayed the role of former India captain Kapil Dev in the film.

In the tweet, Sachin wrote, “Great all-round’ performance by Ranveer Singh in 83. Truly soaked in all the qualities of Kapil Dev paaji to make us reminisce about the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know that win really inspired the little boy."

A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by @RanveerOfficial in 83.Really soaked in all the @therealkapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy. 😉 pic.twitter.com/OkLhzRl0Lf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 5, 2022

Replying to this congratulatory tweet, Ranveer Singh replied, “And then the little boy continued to inspire generations! Thanks, Master! It means everything!"

And then the little boy went on to inspire generations! 😇❤️🙏🏽💫🌟🙌🏽 Thank you, Master! This means everything! https://t.co/xhv3wGfb6F— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 5, 2022

This Twitter exchange between the two superstars of their respective fields is going viral on social media. Reports say that the movie is all set to earn Rs 100 crores at the box office. According to movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has managed to rake in Rs. 94.80 crores within just twelve days.

According to the grapevine, Ranveer is being inundated with offers of biopics after 83. In an interview, Ranveer said that he had been offered 5 biopics, of which 3 were based on sports. Ranveer’s currently discussing these projects. Rumours were strong that Ranveer is going to act in a biopic on a paraplegic swimmer as well.

Asked for further details, Ranveer said, “We should wait for a while. Work is going on currently on these five biopics. I hope one of these will definitely turn out to be great, which will be announced soon."

