Great High to Collaborate with Irrfan Khan Again: Guru Randhawa

Singer Guru Randhawa, who has rehashed his hit track "Patola" for "Blackmail", says it is a pleasure to once again collaborate with actor Irrfan Khan and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series after "Suit suit" from "Hindi Medium"."Blackmail", directed by Abhinay Deo and which also has Badshah's "Happy happy" song, will feature Randhawa's foot-tapping number featuring Irrfan and Kirti Kulhari along with the singer against the backdrop of a 'wedding mandap'.The bride (Kirti Kulhari) can be seen dancing uninhibitedly while the groom (Irrfan) is shyly soaking in the revelry being enjoyed by his newly married wife."It's a great high for me to collaborate with Bhushan sir and Irrfan sir again after 'Suit suit'. I loved working with them earlier and it was the same now in 'Blackmail'. I hope the song turns out to be as successful as 'Suit suit'," Randhawa said in a statement.It was when Deo shared a thought about wanting a lively song to be incorporated in "Blackmail" just the way "Suit suit" was included in "Hindi Medium". Then, "Patola" was suggested."Bhushan sir gave me a break with this song in 2015. The song became popular worldwide. People loved the song a lot. It's a simple song which compliments a girl on her beauty and looks. Interestingly, in 2018, it has been turned into a celebration song in a wedding," Randhawa said."There is a lot of Indian vibe, Punjabi flavour to this one," he added.Randhawa is also happy with the song's video in the movie, which is a quirky comedy that also features Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao."Abhinay Deo has been a fantastic director. The way he shot the video is very crazy. He brought in a lot of colour and energy to it. I hope the audience blesses this song just like they have liked my old songs."Also backed by RDP Motion Pictures, the movie will release on April 6 n