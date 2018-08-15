Great Honour for Me to be Working With Such Great Actors: Bhumi Pednekar on Takht

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says Karan Johar's newly announced magnum opus Takht is a big project in her acting career. Bhumi was at an event where she was appointed brand ambassador of Raisin Global, a contemporary fusion wear brand for women, here on Tuesday, when she spoke about Takht."I am very excited about this magnum opus as it's a big one for me. It has a beautiful star cast. In fact, everybody who is in the film are people that I admire as actors."It's a great honour for me to be working such great actors and to be directed by a veteran. I am a very big Karan Johar fan ever since I was a child. So honestly, it's very special feeling and it's still sinking in. I am still dealing with it and I am just so nervous about the film."Takht also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.Before making it as an actress, Bhumi worked as a casting executive for Yash Raj films.Asked whether her stint as casting executive has helped in her acting, she said: "Definitely. It benefited me a lot in my acting because I feel my experience working as casting executive was equivalent to going to any film school."I worked with different directors where I used to conduct auditions of different actors, so I got fair amount of idea about what is required and what is not required to be an actor. I was enacting film scenes for 3 years of my life working as casting executive."Takht will be a story of a family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. It is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, for release in 2020.