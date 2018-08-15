English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Great Honour for Me to be Working With Such Great Actors: Bhumi Pednekar on Takht
"Takht" also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Actress Bhumi Pednekar says Karan Johar's newly announced magnum opus Takht is a big project in her acting career. Bhumi was at an event where she was appointed brand ambassador of Raisin Global, a contemporary fusion wear brand for women, here on Tuesday, when she spoke about Takht.
"I am very excited about this magnum opus as it's a big one for me. It has a beautiful star cast. In fact, everybody who is in the film are people that I admire as actors.
"It's a great honour for me to be working such great actors and to be directed by a veteran. I am a very big Karan Johar fan ever since I was a child. So honestly, it's very special feeling and it's still sinking in. I am still dealing with it and I am just so nervous about the film."
Takht also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.
Before making it as an actress, Bhumi worked as a casting executive for Yash Raj films.
Asked whether her stint as casting executive has helped in her acting, she said: "Definitely. It benefited me a lot in my acting because I feel my experience working as casting executive was equivalent to going to any film school.
"I worked with different directors where I used to conduct auditions of different actors, so I got fair amount of idea about what is required and what is not required to be an actor. I was enacting film scenes for 3 years of my life working as casting executive."
Takht will be a story of a family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. It is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, for release in 2020.
