English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Great Response to Avengers Endgame Test Screenings, First Pics From Game of Thrones 8 Out
Find out more about fashion brand Gucci's apology for designing a racially insensitive sweater, the source of Uri's war cry 'How's the josh?' and rose-inspired Bollywood songs to kick off Valentine's Week in today's entertainment roundup.
Find out more about fashion brand Gucci's apology for designing a racially insensitive sweater, the source of Uri's war cry 'How's the josh?' and rose-inspired Bollywood songs to kick off Valentine's Week in today's entertainment roundup.
Loading...
Makers of 2019's most awaited superhero movie, Avengers Endgame, have organised test screenings of the film and the response is great so far. The film is currently looking like the longest running Marvel movie to date, and the makers say there is still work to be done at the editing table. While the hype surges around this big ticket Hollywood production, another much-awaited small screen project has just taken fan frenzy to a fever pitch by releasing first photos from the final season of Game of Thrones.
Keep reading for more details on these and other top news from the showbiz today.
Directors Joe and Anthony Russo said that since Avengers Endgame is a culmination of 22 movies, there's a lot of storytelling to work into it. The complicated story has made the film three hours long, and Marvel is reportedly considering adding an intermission to the film. “We have screened the movie four times for audiences now. For the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom," Anthony Russo said.
Read: 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
HBO has released 14 new photos from Game of Thrones Season 8. The images showcase nearly all of the show's remaining characters, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and even Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham).
Take a look: Game of Thrones Season 8: HBO Releases First Photos from Final Chapter & Winter is Truly Here!
Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar has finally revealed where the slogan 'How's the josh?' originated from. Aditya narrated an incident from childhood that has inspired the phrase, which has been picked up by PM Narendra Modi and many other politicians.
Read the full story here: Here is How Vicky Kaushal Film Uri's Popular 'How's the Josh' Phrase Came to Life
February 7 is celebrated as Rose Day and as the Valentine's week fever kicks off, we took a look at songs from Bollywood that have been inspired by the flower. From Gulaabi Aankhen to Gulabo, you'll find them all in our playlist.
Read: Rose Day: 7 Songs That Put The Rose Into Romance the Bollywood Way
In yet another case of a fashion brand being accused of being racially insensitive, Gucci has apologised after launching a sweater that reminded people of blackface, a form of theatrical make-up used by non-black performers in the 19th century to represent a caricature of a black person.
Read: Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Come back tomorrow for more highlights from the entertainment world.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Keep reading for more details on these and other top news from the showbiz today.
Directors Joe and Anthony Russo said that since Avengers Endgame is a culmination of 22 movies, there's a lot of storytelling to work into it. The complicated story has made the film three hours long, and Marvel is reportedly considering adding an intermission to the film. “We have screened the movie four times for audiences now. For the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom," Anthony Russo said.
Read: 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
HBO has released 14 new photos from Game of Thrones Season 8. The images showcase nearly all of the show's remaining characters, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and even Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham).
Take a look: Game of Thrones Season 8: HBO Releases First Photos from Final Chapter & Winter is Truly Here!
Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar has finally revealed where the slogan 'How's the josh?' originated from. Aditya narrated an incident from childhood that has inspired the phrase, which has been picked up by PM Narendra Modi and many other politicians.
Read the full story here: Here is How Vicky Kaushal Film Uri's Popular 'How's the Josh' Phrase Came to Life
February 7 is celebrated as Rose Day and as the Valentine's week fever kicks off, we took a look at songs from Bollywood that have been inspired by the flower. From Gulaabi Aankhen to Gulabo, you'll find them all in our playlist.
Read: Rose Day: 7 Songs That Put The Rose Into Romance the Bollywood Way
In yet another case of a fashion brand being accused of being racially insensitive, Gucci has apologised after launching a sweater that reminded people of blackface, a form of theatrical make-up used by non-black performers in the 19th century to represent a caricature of a black person.
Read: Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Come back tomorrow for more highlights from the entertainment world.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Heartbroken? You Can Now Name a Snake After Your Ex For Valentine's Day
- Rahane to Lead Rest of India in Irani Cup
- Game of Thrones Season 8: HBO Releases First Photos from Final Chapter & Winter is Truly Here!
- India's First Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Looks Drool Worthy - See Pics
- TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results