Greater Values Make A Hero, Not Strength: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Patty Jenkins

New Delhi: “What does it mean to be a true hero?” That’s the question Gal Gadot-fronted “Wonder Woman 1984” aims to explore, says director Patty Jenkins, who believes being a superhero is more about values than physical prowess. Diana Prince, the Amazonian warrior whose superhero identity is Wonder Woman, represents “kindness and intelligence” which makes her a contemporary hero for women and men, alike, the filmmaker said.

“What these superheroes stand for is how to be brave. We need love, bravery, kindness and intelligence now more than ever. We don’t just need someone who can kick the a** of the bad guy. That’s why I feel Wonder Woman is the hero for today and for everybody,” Jenkins told .