Greek Woman Dancing to Ek Do Teen to Deal with Coronavirus Stress Gets Thumbs Up from Madhuri Dixit

Staying home to deal with the coronavirus scare is proving a bit much for many around the globe. Movies, especially Bollywood, can prove to be that much needed stress buster than can lift up your mood during these trying times.

Bollywood song and dance routines are supposed to make the audience have a good time. During the coronavirus scare, a woman from Greece has found solace in Madhuri Dixit's hit song Ek Do Teen, from the film Tezaab. The song is one of the most well-known dance numbers from Madhuri's career.

Katerina Korosidou, from Greece, is a huge fan of Madhuri. A video of her dancing in the kitchen to Ek Do Teen to alleviate stress and anxiety has gone viral.

"While the world is in stress because of coronavirus, my colleague Katerina Korosidou is enjoying dancing at work to get away from Corona stress. Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit," says the tweet shared by Twitter user Mr Belutsch.

While the world is in stress because of #coronavirus, my colleague Katerina Korosidou is enjoying dancing at work to get away from Corona stress.



Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit @MadhuriDixit.



Let's make Katerina famous 🙏. pic.twitter.com/egEjGGsv0p — Mr Belutsch🏳🕊 (@Mr_Belutsch) March 16, 2020

Her spirit, dance moves and her choice of song has only become a hit with Twitter users, but has also impress Madhuri herself. The actress shared the video on her Twitter timeline, saying, "Loved this video... There are soo many things that we can do at home, spend time with our loved ones, learn & discover new things, workout, dance, sing & do whatever you never got to do because of your busy schedule. Let's make the most of this time, stay safe & stay home!"

Loved this video... There are soo many things that we can do at home, spend time with our loved ones, learn & discover new things, workout, dance, sing & do whatever you never got to do because of your busy schedule. Let's make the most of this time, stay safe & stay home! https://t.co/4LJMEVyKqx — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 17, 2020

It's probably a good time to revisit the original song.

After reading this, we bet you want to break out into your favourite Madhuri song as well.

Follow @News18Movies for more