Green Lantern Director Says Making Superhero Movie is Not His Cup of Tea

Fans of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively know how the duo met on the sets of the 2011 superhero movie The Green Lantern. The Canadian-American actor has himself admitted how the movie was not like a typical superhero flick and it was not until this year that he had watched the movie himself.

Now, it seems even the director of the movie, Martin Campbell has admitted that he should not have helmed the film. The New Zealander recently admitted that superhero movies are not his forte as he promoted his upcoming film The Protege. Speaking to ScreenRant, Campbell said that just like Zack Snyder and other filmmakers had their own director’s cut for their superhero movies, he too had the Campbell cut. However, he admitted that the film did not work and that is the bottom line.

The filmmaker went on to confess that he is “partly responsible for that.” The 77-year-old filmmaker told, “I shouldn’t have done it. Superhero movies are not my cup of tea.”He further mentioned that directors always have to carry the collection for the failures as he recalled the saying, “Success has many fathers, failure has one. And that’s me.”

Green Lanternhasnot worked for Reynolds or for Campbell due to several factors like interference from the studio who wanted to release the movie on a set date. Fans of Reynolds know how the actor continues to mock the movie and criticises it at any chance that he receives. This year, the actor celebrated the StPatrick’s Day by watching the movie for the first time and roasted himself on his Twitter account.

Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin - tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin - tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Green Lantern did not meet the end of superhero movies for Reynolds as the actor went on to play the hilarious and gory role of Deadpool, another DC comics superhero.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here