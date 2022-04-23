'Green Leafy Veggies': Actor Bhagyashree's Go-To Food And Beauty Secret

Actor Bhagyashree, who made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Salman Khan, didn’t do many films after that. However, these days, she is very active on social media as well as other platforms such as YouTube. Recently, she started a series titled “TuesdayTipsWithB” wherein she keeps posting videos every Tuesday giving Health, Fitness, Beauty and Lifestyle Tips.

She also has her own YouTube channel where she has more than 100k subscribers. Viewers enjoy her videos and find them useful. The actor has crossed the age of 50, and her skin still looks healthy and glowy. In one of the latest videos, Bhagyashree explained the benefits of Laal saag and the steps to make it.

She shared that her diet majorly consists of green leafy vegetables. In this video, she shared some benefits and the recipe of laal saag. It is very rich in vitamins and minerals and is an ideal vegetable for a light and nutritious meal in summer.

The caption of the video says, “Green leafy veggies are my go-to food. They have numerous benefits. The laal saag is also called laal chandaliya or ‘tambda maath’ in Marathi. It is packed with vitamins and minerals and a perfect combination for a nutritious light meal during the summer.”

“Vitamins A, C, K, iron, manganese and folate which are good for your hair, eyes and skin. I love to have this with either a rajgira or jowar ki roti with a little jaggery (gud). Enjoy eating healthy with taste.”

This form of spinach is easily found everywhere. It is very low in fat and has zero cholesterol, making it an ideal choice for weight loss. Red rice is rich in potassium and magnesium. This also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in the body. It is rich in protein, vitamins and minerals. This vegetable also provides relief from stomach ailments such as constipation and acidity. Specifically, 100 grams of red butter contains only 23 calories. Its regular consumption helps rejuvenate the skin.

