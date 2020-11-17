Gretchen Mol To Star In 'American Gigolo' Modern Take

Los Angeles: “Boardwalk Empire” star Gretchen Mol has joined Jon Bernthal in Showtime’s pilot “American Gigolo”. The series is a modern adaptation of the 1980 noir classic that starred Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton, reported Deadline.

The potential series will star as Julian Kaye (Bernthal), who is introduced 18 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in today’s Los Angeles sex industry while seeking the truth about the setup that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle (Mol), his one true love. “Ray Donovan” showrunner David Hollander is directing the project. Bernthal will also be credited as a producer.

Veteran Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who backed the original movie, is attached to executive produce the modern re-imagining of the film. Mol’s recent small screen credits include “Perry Mason” and “Yellowstone”. She will next be seen on the big screen in “False Positive”.