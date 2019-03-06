English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Grihalakshmi The Awakening: Documentation of Ancient Meditation Techniques
Grihalakshmi, The Awakening explores the concept of Sahaja Yoga meditation on the big screen through the story of two young sisters, Sheetal and Samaira,
Grihalakshmi-The Awakening premiered in Delhi's Films Division auditorium on Tuesday. The intimate screening was organised by members of Immaculate Ideal Human Foundation and is inspired by Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi’s technique of 'Sahaja Yoga Meditation'.
Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of policy think tank Niti Aayog, was welcomed by the Managing Trustee of Immaculate Ideal Human Foundation, Mr Sanjay Roshan Talwar. An experimental film, Grihalakshmi, which runs a total of 72 mins in length, explores the concept of 'Sahaja Yoga Meditation' on the big screen through the story of two young sisters, Sheetal and Samaira, who come across the realisation of how to manage their lives better by accepting and imbibing the meditation concept into their lives.
The film opens with Sheetal and Samaira inside a room, former readying the latter for the big event of marriage. Enter the aunt from London, who seems rather surprised at the ongoing chemistry and understanding between the two. The sisters, together, make her understand how they reached the current level of bliss in a flashback that makes up for the major portion of the film that ties up themes like destiny, fate and cultural relationships on the backdrop of Sahaja Yoga or self-awareness.
After the screening and a follow-up video on the practice and benefits of Sahaja Yoga, we caught up with Mr Talvar, the person behind the film. He shared how he aims to take this kind of content to the larger public through cinema.
Q. What's the message you want to convey through Grihalakshmi, The Awakening?
We have embarked on a mission to spread positive views through cinema, how it is made, perceived and understood. We believe that cinema is more than entertainment. It's also an educational forum to explore where do we belong spiritually, and meditation is one of the ways to do that. Sahaja Yoga is a tried and tested meditation technique and it's part of our Indian heritage and world heritage, spoken about for thousands of years. Now, problems can be mental, physical and social but through the power of meditation one can solve all of lives problems.
Q. Do you think a documentary film could have been a better option than fictional films when it comes to exploring real life concepts, especially something like meditation?
It came to my mind. But I wanted to touch the highest mode of presenting creative talent through cinema. There are not many people who have ventured into narrative filmmaking with this concept. Documentary can reach out only to limited people and we basically want to reach out to everybody. By releasing it in the format of fictional film, we are hoping to take it into film festivals. We hope that they will take note of this new type of content here and on TV.
Q. How do you think Grihalakshmi-The Awakening will be received by the audience?
I hope that by watching this film the audience realises that spirituality does not just lie in Sanskrit books. It is there for you to take, sitting in your drawing room or a cinema theater. My core message to everyone is that if you want to enjoy life, meditate today.
Q. In what other formats is the knowledge about Sahaja Yoga available?
There are books but people are not aware of it.
Grihalakshmi-The Awakening is written by Aparna Gangopadhyay, edited by Prashant Naik and directed by Arvind Pandey. It is funded by the Immaculate Ideal Human Foundation.
