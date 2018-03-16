English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gringo Star Charlize Theron Is Elegant But Also Streetwise Says Joel Edgerton
Joel Edgerton says Charlize Theron sometimes used to say something controversial or dirty that would shock everyone on the set of their film, Gringo.
(Image: Getty Images)
Australian actor Joel Edgerton had fun working with Charlize Theron in Gringo. He says the actress sometimes used to say something controversial or dirty that would shock everyone on the set. In the film, Theron will be seen essaying the role of a shrewd businesswoman Elaine Markinson.
"Charlize is so beautiful and elegant, but she's also very sharp and streetwise," Edgerton said in a statement. "Every now and then, she said something controversial or dirty that shocked everybody because they expect a different attitude from her. Elaine is that part of Charlize turned up to like 50," he added.
Gringo revolves around mild-mannered businessman Harold (David Oyelowo) who is assigned the task of delivering the formula of a new weed pill to a lab in Mexico and all the obstacles he faces. The film, also starring Amanda Seyfried and Joel Edgerton, combines dark humour with dramatic intrigue.
Describing her on-screen character, Theron said Elaine is vulnerable and kind of damaged. "For me, that's what made her real. I didn't want her to feel like a caricature. Elaine's loud and she's big and she bleeds outside of the box, so I was really excited to explore all of that as an actor," she added.
