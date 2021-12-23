'Grounded, Wonderful Artist': Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu on Shah Rukh Khan

After 21 long years, an Indian woman made the country proud once again by winning the title of Miss Universe. After Lara Dutta, Harnaaz Kaur has won over a billion hearts by bringing the crown back home. Harnaaz Kaur, who considers Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen her inspiration, says that she never imagined winning the iconic crown before this. She also spoke about her love for Bollywood’s king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking on her favourite actor, Harnaaz said, “I have said earlier also that I have a lot of respect and love for Shahrukh Khan in my heart. He is very grounded and the way he talks in each of his interviews inspires me a lot. He is a wonderful artist and a wonderful person.”

When Harnaaz Sandhu was elected Miss Universe, Bollywood stars thronged to congratulate her. Harnaaz, who is already an actor in the Punjabi film industry, says that she also wants to be a part of Bollywood. According to the Times of India, Harnaaz said, “I don’t know what will happen because I am a person who has never made life plans, but if given a chance, I would love to be a part of it, because it has been my dream”.

Harnaaz Sandhu further said that she has been associated with theatre for around 5 years, adding that she has a particular vision about her future and how she wants to break stereotypes about women in the industry.

When asked whether there was any particular actor she would like to work with, she said that she wishes to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

