Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is in Pre-production, Confirms Director James Gunn

With the upcoming line-up of movies like Black Widow, Guardians of the Galaxy, and shows like Loki, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is making sure that its audience gets to indulge in its complex narratives even after Avengers Endgame.

On Tuesday, director of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy movie James Gunn revealed how the preparation for the movie is going on after a fan asked the same on Twitter. The fan asked the 50-year-old director that since the Black Widow's trailer and Loki's trailer are already out, when can they can get any update on Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Responding to the eager fan’s query, James tweeted that the preparations for the Volume 3 of the Guardians of the Galaxy are in full swing. The director tweeted that the movie’s designers and visual development geniuses are busy creating new, fantastic designs of other worlds and alien beings. James further wrote that he is not sure that the galaxy is big enough for all this magic.However, he did end with a promise and wrote that the upcoming movie is huge and he is equally excited for the fans to see it.

Our designers & visual development geniuses are busy creating new, fantastic designs of other worlds & alien beings. I'm not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic.This. One. Is. Huge. I'm excited. #Vol3 🚀 https://t.co/gtboIx2YWX— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 5, 2021

The last Guardians of the Galaxy movie came out in 2017 starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff and Bradley Cooper among others. As the filming of the third installment of GOTG began this year, it would put the movie on track for its announced 2023 release. The movie will also be coming out at a time when the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be all set to stream on Disney+ in 2022. The show will be shot during filming of Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

James had assured in 2018 that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 would be released in 2020. However, the director was briefly fired by Disney, and was hired by Warner Bros. to write and direct The Suicide Squad. James was later re-hired for the GOTG project but the coronavirus pandemic further delayed the film's shooting.

