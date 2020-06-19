MOVIES

Guardians of The Galaxy 3 Will Probably Be Last One in Series, Says James Gunn

Director James Gunn

In a recent Q&A with fans, James Gunn was asked whether there was a possibility that 'Guardians of The Galaxy' series set in Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a potential fourth part.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 7:33 AM IST
Filmmaker James Gunn has reiterated that the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3" will its final installment in the film franchise.


In a recent Q&A with fans via Instagram Stories, the director was asked whether there was a possibility that the series set in Marvel Cinematic Universe will have a potential fourth part.


To which Gunn replied, "It's probably my last one, and probably the last with the current team. But you never know!"


The Guardians currently consist of Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).


In 2018, Gunn said the third part will end current iteration of the team.


