Guardians of the Galaxy Star Pom Klementieff Aka Mantis Joins Mission Impossible 7 & 8
Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie shared a picture of Pom Klementieff on his Instagram account revealing that the actress would be a part of both Mission Impossible 7 and 8.
Image Courtesy: Pom Klementieff Instagram
Pom Klementieff is a name well known throughout the film industry much before her entry into the superhero genre as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The actress is set to join another franchise in a completely different type of role.
The announcement of Klementieff's casting was made by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. He shared a picture of Klementieff on his Instagram account revealing that the actress would be a part of both Mission Impossible 7 and 8. In the caption he wrote, "How do you say femme fatale in French? #MI78". The same picture was shared by Klementieff on her Instagram account as well with the caption "Mischief Accepted".
View this post on Instagram
Christopher McQuarrie has been a part of the Mission Impossible franchise since its fifth installment which he directed and co-wrote alongside Drew Pearce. Following the sixth installment, McQuarrie has served as the sole writer for the sixth to the eighth film of the franchise.
He had earlier revealed that both the seventh and the eighth installment would be shot back to back. McQuarrie had earlier revealed that Hayley Atwell would also be joining the franchise in the seventh and eighth films.
Mission Impossible 7 is slated to release on July 23, 2021.
-
