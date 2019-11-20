Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Pom Klementieff Aka Mantis Joins Mission Impossible 7 & 8

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie shared a picture of Pom Klementieff on his Instagram account revealing that the actress would be a part of both Mission Impossible 7 and 8.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Pom Klementieff Instagram
Image Courtesy: Pom Klementieff Instagram

Pom Klementieff is a name well known throughout the film industry much before her entry into the superhero genre as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The actress is set to join another franchise in a completely different type of role.

The announcement of Klementieff's casting was made by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. He shared a picture of Klementieff on his Instagram account revealing that the actress would be a part of both Mission Impossible 7 and 8. In the caption he wrote, "How do you say femme fatale in French? #MI78". The same picture was shared by Klementieff on her Instagram account as well with the caption "Mischief Accepted".

View this post on Instagram

@christophermcquarrie Mischief: Accepted #MI78

A post shared by Pom Klementieff (@pom.klementieff) on

Christopher McQuarrie has been a part of the Mission Impossible franchise since its fifth installment which he directed and co-wrote alongside Drew Pearce. Following the sixth installment, McQuarrie has served as the sole writer for the sixth to the eighth film of the franchise.

He had earlier revealed that both the seventh and the eighth installment would be shot back to back. McQuarrie had earlier revealed that Hayley Atwell would also be joining the franchise in the seventh and eighth films.

Mission Impossible 7 is slated to release on July 23, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram