Last night, during the Big Game, Marvel Studios released a brand-new, action-packed trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” the final film in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, spearheaded by James Gunn. In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past.

Peter Quill meets the altered version of Gamora who was seen in the closing scenes of Avengers: Endgame. While they wrap their heads around life after the blip, they are seen on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Reacting to the new trailer, several fans took to the comment section to leave their observations and theories. One of them wrote, “Rocket ko kuch nahi hona chahiye bas (big eye emojis)." Another added, “I wish Black Widow and Iron Man came back!" A fan stated, “Marvel can’t change the old character. They are diamonds!" “I wish I see Rocket and Groot in the movie!" a fourth comment read. “Wow I am waiting for this movie!!" a fan commented.

The film stars Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis while Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper voice Groot and Rocket, respectively. The film also stars Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers. The film is slated to release in India on 5th May 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here