News18 » Movies
1-min read

Gauri Khan Posts Pic of the Khan Family, Struggles to Fit Everyone in One Frame

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, who got married in 1991 after a six-year courtship are proud parents to three children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
Gauri Khan Posts Pic of the Khan Family, Struggles to Fit Everyone in One Frame
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, who got married in 1991 after a six-year courtship are proud parents to three children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, who recently celebrated 28 years of being married, are proud parents of three kids, Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam. The couple, whose love story is quite like a Bollywood film in itself, is the country's favourite. Hence, it is not a surprise that a picture with all five members of the Khan clan together will create a huge social media frenzy.

In a new picture uploaded by Gauri Khan, we can see all five members posing in the same frame. The picture seems like it is from a recent vacation as everyone snowcapped mountains can be seen in the surroundings. Shah Rukh and Gauri can be seen cropped out of the picture, hence the caption "Squeezing memories into one frame" is very apt for it.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

Squeezing memories into one frame...

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

In a recent interview, Gauri Khan was asked about the negatives of being married to Shah Rukh Khan. "I think because of who he (Shah Rukh) is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don't take the negatives," the designer shared.

"Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple... because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me. Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative," she added, speaking to IANS.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor is currently on a break from films and has not announced another project yet.

