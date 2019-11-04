Gauri Khan Posts Pic of the Khan Family, Struggles to Fit Everyone in One Frame
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, who got married in 1991 after a six-year courtship are proud parents to three children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, who got married in 1991 after a six-year courtship are proud parents to three children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, who recently celebrated 28 years of being married, are proud parents of three kids, Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam. The couple, whose love story is quite like a Bollywood film in itself, is the country's favourite. Hence, it is not a surprise that a picture with all five members of the Khan clan together will create a huge social media frenzy.
In a new picture uploaded by Gauri Khan, we can see all five members posing in the same frame. The picture seems like it is from a recent vacation as everyone snowcapped mountains can be seen in the surroundings. Shah Rukh and Gauri can be seen cropped out of the picture, hence the caption "Squeezing memories into one frame" is very apt for it.
Check it out:
In a recent interview, Gauri Khan was asked about the negatives of being married to Shah Rukh Khan. "I think because of who he (Shah Rukh) is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don't take the negatives," the designer shared.
"Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple... because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me. Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative," she added, speaking to IANS.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor is currently on a break from films and has not announced another project yet.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Eviction: Fans Unhappy with Rashami, Devoleena, Shefali's Elimination
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Evicted, Rashami Desai And Devoleena might be in Secret Room
- Understanding New Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans, And How to Get Unlimited Data
- Meet Baby Elephant Durga, the New Mascot for Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh
- WhatsApp for Android Gets Fingerprint Lock: Here's How to Enable it