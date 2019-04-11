English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Guava Island: See the First Glimpse of Rihanna and Childish Gambino's Music Film
'Guava Island' will first open in the 2019 edition of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It will later be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Image: Donald Glover/Twitter
Pop stars and Grammy winners Rihanna and Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino have come together for a music film titled Guava Island. Glover took to Twitter and shared the first glimpse of their film with the fans. In the still, Glover is dressed in a breezy, floral shirt, with a guitar hanging from his back. He looks at some street kids and seemingly asks them to keep something a secret.
In another post, Glover shared the link to Amazon website that gives the date and time when the film will be available for streaming. He also put word out for a free screening, possibly hosted by Glover himself. He captioned the post, "I'm going to be showing "Guava Island!" on Saturday for free after my performance.
Glover is also the man behind FX's hit show Atlanta, which has earned him several Emmy Awards. He has also been awarded Grammys for his contribution to music. Rihanna will feature as Glover's love interest in the film that has apparently been shot in secret in the island of Havana. Guava Island will first open in the 2019 edition of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and will set the tune for Glover's performance on Friday.
The one-hour-long music film is directed by Hiro Murai. It follows the journey of Glover's character in the film, who wants to throw a music festival for the local people. In addition to Rihanna, Letitia Wright (Black Panther) will also feature in Guava Island.
April 10, 2019
im going to be showing “Guava Island!” on saturday for free after my performance.— donald (@donaldglover) April 11, 2019
You can watch it here @ https://t.co/kJT2Rf8LF1
