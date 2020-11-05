Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'oir Reveal Gender Of Baby

Los Angeles: Rapper Gucci Mane and his wife, entrepreneur Keyshia Ka’oir, have revealed that they are set to welcome a baby boy. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in August, shared pictures from a gender reveal party on Instagram.

“We got a lil baby boy on the way @keyshiakaoir,” Mane captioned a photo of him and Ka’oir in complementary blue outfits amid the crystal decor, cakes, giant wooden blocks and teddy bears. Ka’oir posted her own set of photos from the shower Mane and her mother arranged. “It’s a Boy #LilGuwop,” she wrote. The “Wake Up the Sky” rapper, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and Ka’oir got married in October 2017.

Mane also shares 12-year-old son Keitheon, with ex Sheena Evans, while Ka’oir, 35, has three children from a previous relationship.