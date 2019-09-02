Bigg Boss makers are prepping for a fresh season, reportedly set to premiere by September-end on Colors TV. News comes in from the show in the form of actress Dalljiet Kaur ending her association with another show on Zee TV, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, to feature in Bigg Boss 13. Dalljiet plays Antara Jindal in the daily soap and will no longer continue in the show, as the premiere day of Bigg Boss 13 nears in.

According to latest reports in timesofindia.com (via), Dalljiet is quitting Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega to participate in Bigg Boss 13. She is currently serving her notice period and her last working day is on 13th September. Apparently, her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot, who was accused of domestic violence 4 years ago, has also been approached to feature in Bigg Boss 13.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 saw another teaser reveal during the weekend. In the promo, Salman is seen on a treadmill and is gymming with Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi. In the promo, Salman also revealed that this time around, the contestants will reach finale in just four weeks. However, this will not be without twists as he further explained that contestants would continue to be in race for the trophy for the next two months and face evictions and punishments.

As per reports, the makers are trying to up the scale of production this season by roping in celebrities only. Chunky Panday and Mugdha Godse's names have popped up in various reports speculating Bigg Boss 13 participants.

This time around, the set of the game show will be built in Mumbai and not Lonavla. It is also believed that the winner will take home Rs 1 crore as the cash prize this season, which is double the amount from last time.

