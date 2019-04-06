Gudi Padwa 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn Wish a Year Full of Peace and Happiness

T 3144 - TODAY : Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Poila Boishakh, Bihu Hindu New year Vikram Samvat 2076 , 6 Apr 2019

GREETINGS & FESTIVITIES OF ALL FOR ALL ; THE FABRIC OF OUR DIVERSITY, OUR GREAT NATION pic.twitter.com/MfPWdcQrjF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2019

Sabko Naye Saal Ki Bahut Badhaiyaan! Happy Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 6, 2019

Happy happy & happy for all the 3 festivals happening in our country 😊🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/oJ7XCXw8wB — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) April 6, 2019

Celebrating the festival and the traditions of Gudi Padwa with my friends of Swanand Yoga Group, Charkop. 😇🙏 #AapliMumbaichiMulagi pic.twitter.com/QV7iOrDpkd — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) April 6, 2019

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Asha Bhonsle wished a year full of happiness, peace and prosperity and more to their well-wishers on the festival of Gudi Padwa and the first day of Navratra on Saturday.The celebrities took to Twitter to extend their good wishes. Gudi Padwa marks the New Year of the Hindu luni-solar calendar among Maharashtrians. It is also the Ugadi festival of Telugu-speaking people.Here's what some of the celebrities have tweeted:Dressed in their traditional best, actresses Renuka Shahane, Urmila Matondkar and Amruta Khanvilkar sent their new year wishes on Gudi Padwa via social media. Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene too put up a Gudi Padwa post on Twitter, with a picture of celebrations and wishing her fans in Marathi.