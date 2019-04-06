LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Gudi Padwa 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn Wish a Year Full of Peace and Happiness

Bollywood stars took to Twitter to send across their wishes for three festivals being celebrated today - Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Navaratri.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gudi Padwa 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn Wish a Year Full of Peace and Happiness
Bollywood stars took to Twitter to send across their wishes for three festivals being celebrated today - Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Navaratri.
Loading...
Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Asha Bhonsle wished a year full of happiness, peace and prosperity and more to their well-wishers on the festival of Gudi Padwa and the first day of Navratra on Saturday.

The celebrities took to Twitter to extend their good wishes. Gudi Padwa marks the New Year of the Hindu luni-solar calendar among Maharashtrians. It is also the Ugadi festival of Telugu-speaking people.

Here's what some of the celebrities have tweeted:



















Dressed in their traditional best, actresses Renuka Shahane, Urmila Matondkar and Amruta Khanvilkar sent their new year wishes on Gudi Padwa via social media. Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene too put up a Gudi Padwa post on Twitter, with a picture of celebrations and wishing her fans in Marathi.







Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram