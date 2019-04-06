Gudi Padwa 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn Wish a Year Full of Peace and Happiness
Bollywood stars took to Twitter to send across their wishes for three festivals being celebrated today - Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Navaratri.
The celebrities took to Twitter to extend their good wishes. Gudi Padwa marks the New Year of the Hindu luni-solar calendar among Maharashtrians. It is also the Ugadi festival of Telugu-speaking people.
Here's what some of the celebrities have tweeted:
T 3144 - TODAY : Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Poila Boishakh, Bihu Hindu New year Vikram Samvat 2076 , 6 Apr 2019— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2019
GREETINGS & FESTIVITIES OF ALL FOR ALL ; THE FABRIC OF OUR DIVERSITY, OUR GREAT NATION pic.twitter.com/MfPWdcQrjF
Happy Gudi Padwa pic.twitter.com/eJZ80Qr9mj— ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) April 6, 2019
Sabko Naye Saal Ki Bahut Badhaiyaan! Happy Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 6, 2019
#HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/ILrAGe28Di— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 6, 2019
Happy happy & happy for all the 3 festivals happening in our country 😊🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/oJ7XCXw8wB— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) April 6, 2019
रेशमाची गुढी सजली, नवीन वर्षाच्या सणाला सुरवात झाली.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 6, 2019
सर्वांना नववर्षाच्या आणि गुढीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.
पहा 'तुफान आलंया' आज सायंकाळी ५:३० वा. आणि रात्री ९:३० वा. फक्त @zeemarathi वर. pic.twitter.com/wG1uqMbmUO
Dressed in their traditional best, actresses Renuka Shahane, Urmila Matondkar and Amruta Khanvilkar sent their new year wishes on Gudi Padwa via social media. Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene too put up a Gudi Padwa post on Twitter, with a picture of celebrations and wishing her fans in Marathi.
🏵🌿🏵 गुढी पाडव्याच्या शुभेच्छा 🏵🌿🏵हे नववर्ष, विक्रम संवत २०७६ आपल्या सगळ्यांसाठी खूप भरभराटीचं, सुखं समृद्धीचं व स्वप्नपूर्तीचं जावो हीच सदिच्छा 🏵🌿🏵 pic.twitter.com/ivccf6COoF— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) April 6, 2019
Celebrating the festival and the traditions of Gudi Padwa with my friends of Swanand Yoga Group, Charkop. 😇🙏 #AapliMumbaichiMulagi pic.twitter.com/QV7iOrDpkd— Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) April 6, 2019
