Gudi Padwa 2019: Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar Wish Fans on Marathi New Year
On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Bollywood actresses took to social media to wish their fans in Marathi.
Dressed in their traditional best, actresses Renuka Shahane, Urmila Matondkar and Amruta Khanvilkar sent their new year wishes on Gudi Padwa via social media. Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene too put up a Gudi Padwa post on Twitter, with a picture of celebrations and wishing her fans in Marathi.
The day started early for Urmila, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from Mumbai North. She was out and about celebrating the Marathi New Year in a silk yellow-grey-pink saree. The actress posted wishes in Marathi alongside photos from her celebration.
Urmila also sent out a video message:
Renuka Shahane posted a picture of herself wearing the traditional Marathi nathni and flowers in her hair alongwith a caption in Marathi wishing everyone a happy Gudi Padwa.
Raazi actress Amruta Khanvilkar chose a red and white nauvari saree for her Gudi Padwa look. She posted a video message from the beautiful balcony of her home.
Madhuri, who has been busy with promotions of her upcoming film Kalank, also put up a tweet to celebrate the auspicious day.
गुढी उभारू आनंदाची, समृद्धीची, आरोग्याची,— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 6, 2019
समाधानाची आणि उत्तुंग यशाची
हिंदू नववर्ष आणि गुढी पाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. pic.twitter.com/o284srAlFu
