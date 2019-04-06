LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Gudi Padwa 2019: Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar Wish Fans on Marathi New Year

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Bollywood actresses took to social media to wish their fans in Marathi.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
Dressed in their traditional best, actresses Renuka Shahane, Urmila Matondkar and Amruta Khanvilkar sent their new year wishes on Gudi Padwa via social media. Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene too put up a Gudi Padwa post on Twitter, with a picture of celebrations and wishing her fans in Marathi.

The day started early for Urmila, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from Mumbai North. She was out and about celebrating the Marathi New Year in a silk yellow-grey-pink saree. The actress posted wishes in Marathi alongside photos from her celebration.



Urmila also sent out a video message:



Renuka Shahane posted a picture of herself wearing the traditional Marathi nathni and flowers in her hair alongwith a caption in Marathi wishing everyone a happy Gudi Padwa.



Raazi actress Amruta Khanvilkar chose a red and white nauvari saree for her Gudi Padwa look. She posted a video message from the beautiful balcony of her home.



Madhuri, who has been busy with promotions of her upcoming film Kalank, also put up a tweet to celebrate the auspicious day.





