Gudi Padwa 2022: Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande Don Traditional Looks to Wish Fans on New Year

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the new year for Marathis. On the first day of the lunisolar Hindu calendar of Chaitra month, Gudi Padwa is observed. People celebrate this festival with great pomp and show in many parts of the country. They sport traditional attires, jewellery, and cook various delicacies. Various celebs celebrate the festival of Gudi Padwa with great enthusiasm. To mark the special occasion, various stars have taken to their social media accounts to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion.

Shraddha Kapoor never fails to follow traditions. She belongs to a Maharashtrian family and often shares glimpses of celebrating Maharashtrian festivities. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram to wish fans on Gudi Padwa. She can be seen wearing a traditional yellow Nauvari saree with authentic Maharashtrian jewellery. She can be seen holding the traditional sculpture of Goddess Saraswati in her hands made of stick, kalash, red saree and mala.

Amitabh Bachchan always shares his wishes and happiness with his fans. At various occasions and festivals, he extends his warm wishes to the fans. Today also, Big B posted New Year’s wishes on his Twitter account. Take a look:

After marriage, Ankita Lokhande is celebrating her first Gudi Padwa. Just like every year, Ankita did the puja of the traditional hand-made structure of Goddess Saraswati. She shared a montage clip with various photos of herself performing the Puja with her husband, Vicky Jain. She made Goddess Saraswati using a silver urn, saree, jewellery, and sindoor. Ankita looked beautiful in the traditional Maharashtrian attire. She also shared a heartfelt note expressing her happiness about celebrating the festival for the first time as a married woman.

Looking forward to another year of happiness, love and prosperity for all! Gudi Padwa aur Ugadi ki sabhi ko shubhkaamnayein ✨#happygudipadwa— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 2, 2022

Ajay Devgn wished his fans another year of happiness, love and prosperity through his Twitter handle.

Various other celebrities such as Hema Malini, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, and Akshay Kumar have wished their fans on the occasion.

हिंदू नववर्ष विक्रम सम्वत् 2079 और वसंत नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ ।A Very Happy Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Navratri— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 2, 2022

