»
1-min read

Guess How Much Robert Downey Jr has been Paid for Avengers Endgame

Robert Downey Jr is among the first few Hollywood stars to have earned more than USD 20 million for a film.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
A still of Ironman
Following 22 movies that spanned over a decade, Avengers: Endgame seemed like the last roll of the dice to a journey that started off with the 2008 standalone Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr.

While the fate of many of the stars remain unknown -- for example take Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow, who despite being killed off, returns for a solo movie in 2020. However, one thing is for certain, Iron Man and Captain America will not return.

However, it turns out that Iron Man, aka Robert Downey Jr's farewell from the franchisee may have been sweeter than we thought.

The Iron Man actor had negotiated a unique financial arrangement with the studio chief Kevin Feige to receive back-end profit from the series. According to sources, this resulted in at least USD 75 million (Rs 524 crore) haul for the actor after the release of Infinity War, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

On the other hand, earnings of other popular stars like Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans's do not come even close to Downey Jr. Scarlett Johansson on her part earned USD 20 million (Rs 139 crore) for Infinity War

Sources further say the Iron Man actor earned USD 5 million per day for a three-day work schedule on Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Notably, Robert Downey Jr is among the first few Hollywood stars to have earned more than USD 20 million for a film, following the success of Iron Man.

T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

