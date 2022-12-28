Guess The Number of Times Salman Khan Played The Character Of Prem In Films

There are several examples in Bollywood where actor character names have become iconic, such as Vijay for Amitabh Bachchan, Rahul for Shah Rukh Khan, and Rajesh for the late Feroze Khan. But one of the most memorable characters, played by Salman Khan, is the sweet-natured Prem. Despite his macho image, the 57-year-old actor has played the subtle, down-to-earth, and gentlemanly character of Prem with such skill that we can’t imagine any other actor in that role.

But how many times has Salman Khan played Prem, the adorable, charming, and sometimes hilarious character? The correct answer is 15 times. Yes, you read that right. Salman played Prem in Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Partner, Judwaa, Biwi No. 1, No Entry, Deewana Mastana, Ready, Marigold, To Fall in Love, Kahin Pyaar Ho Na Jaye, Chal Mere Bhai, and Andaz Apna Apna. Surprisingly, the first filmmaker to give him this iconic screen name, Sooraj Barjatya, cast him in four films with the central character of Prem.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, which is set to be released in April. In addition, the actor will appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for a never-before-seen action sequence. Along with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill, he has been filming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from that, Salman has been hosting Bigg Boss 16.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan hosted a star-studded birthday bash last night, with several celebrities in attendance. The birthday bash was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Suneil Shetty, and Iulia Vantur, among others.

Salman’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail were also photographed at the event. As she arrived for the party, Salman’s sister Arpita posed for photos with her actor-husband Aayush Sharma. Salman’s ex-girlfriend, Sangeeta Bijlani, also attended the event to send her best wishes to her ex-boyfriend.

