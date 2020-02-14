Take the pledge to vote

Guess What Bharti Singh Wants as Valentine's Day Gift from Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh says her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, is romantic, and she has already thought of a gift she wants from him on Valentine's Day on February 14.

IANS

Updated:February 14, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
Guess What Bharti Singh Wants as Valentine's Day Gift from Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa pose together during the 2nd edition of Sula Selections ‘Globe in a Glass’ roadshow 2017 held at Marriott Suites in Pune. (Image: Manoj Sharma)

Comedienne Bharti Singh says her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, is romantic, and she has already thought of a gift she wants from him on Valentine's Day on February 14.

Talking about the romantic side of her husband, Bharti told IANS: "He does a lot of romatic things. Suddenly he will say 'let's go out' or gives me gifts. I am sure he must have already thought of gifts for me considering Valentine's Day and Women's Day are coming up."

Haarsh joked that he won't be able to give her anything this time.

"I started with gifting her bags. Initially, she used to hesitate saying 'don't give such expensive bags'. She has so many bags now, still she wants more," he said with a laugh.

Adding to it, Bharti joked: "Yeah but there should money to put in those bags. So this time, he will give me Rs 10 lakh on Valentine's Day and on Women's Day, he can go up to Rs 25 lakh."

The couple will continue to spread laughter as hosts of the upcoming show "India's Best Dancer".



