Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Guess What! Kanye West is Considering Creating His Own Church

Kanye West is considering creating his own church to permanently host Sunday Service.

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Guess What! Kanye West is Considering Creating His Own Church
A file photo of Kanye West.
Loading...
Rapper Kanye West is considering creating his own church to permanently host Sunday Service, claims a source.

Kanye‘s Easter version of his Sunday Service at the second weekend of Coachella drew massive crowds and has inspired him to consider a more permanent spiritual path, reports people.com.

"He is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people," said a source.

The source continued: "He spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey. Say what you want about Kanye, but he really does want to help people who need support. He understands brokenness and the need for healing, probably more than most people. He believes in the healing powers of music, but also believes that God can step in and heal people's brokenness and their issues."

According to TMZ, Coachella production sources counted over 50,000 people in attendance at the event, which was also live-streamed on YouTube.

"He has talked about starting his own church, and what exactly that would be," the source said.

"It wouldn't be the traditional, three-hymns-and-a-sermon thing. Instead, it would be a way to point people to Jesus through the arts and through a community of people who love and care for each other. He also wants his kids to be raised in faith, and the best way for him to do that is to live out his faith."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram