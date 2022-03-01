Guess Who Attended Sreekumar Ganesh, Shamitha's Reception in 2009. Actor Vijay

Tamil television actor Sreekumar Ganesh shared a picture from his marriage reception, and it is now doing rounds on Instagram. Sreekumar married actor Shamitha in 2009, and now they have 2 daughters. We can see actor Vijay blessing the couple in the picture, shared by Sreekumar. Vijay can be seen talking to Shamitha while Sreekumar is smiling.

Sharing the picture, Sreekumar informed his fans, “Actor Vijay in my marriage reception 2009.” Both Sreekumar and Shamitha were seen wearing garlands as a newly-wed couple at the time. Both can be seen in matching clothes at their wedding reception. They got married on April 28, 2009.

Actor Vijay is seen in a dark green T-shirt. He is also wearing sunglasses. This picture has been widely shared by fan clubs of Vijay, Sreekumar, and Shamitha.

Sreekumar had met Shamitha during their breakthrough serial Sivasakthi, which aired between 2008 and 2009 on Sun TV. In this serial, Shamitha played the titular character Sivasakthi and Sreekumar played the character of Kannan. Both fell in love with each other while playing their characters in the serial and got married in 2009.

Advertisement

Talking about current professional projects, Sreekumar is portraying the role of Chinrasu in the popular serial Vanathai Pola. It airs on Sun TV. Meanwhile, Shamitha is essaying the role of the character Raja Rajeshwari in the serial Peranbu. The serial is airing on Zee Tamil.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Beast. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial also stars Pooja Hegde and is expected to release around April. The film’s story, which deals with the concept of gold trafficking, has already sparked off a great interest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.