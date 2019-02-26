Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman

Instagram queen Selena Gomez's reign has come to an end. The Back To You hitmaker is no longer the most popular celebrity on the photo-sharing site.Singer Ariana Grande has taken over, with 146,286,173 followers, while Selena trails behind with a count of 146,267,801, reports eonline.com.Around 13 million more people added Grande to their Instagram feeds over the last four months. The increase in the number of followers came in the wake of the release of her latest album Thank U, Next.Not only on Instagram, the Bang Bang singer is active on Twitter as well. She has over 61 million followers on the microblogging site.But both Grande and Selena trail soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo who has over 155 million followers as the most followed person on Instagram. Selena was Instagram's most followed user up until the end of October, when Ronaldo took her top spot.It's not entirely surprising that Grande increased her following by over 13 million users since October. Ariana has more than double the posts Gomez does on her Instagram, reported Elle.com.Ariana posts Instagram stories and new permanent grid posts multiple times daily on most days. She has been heavily promoting her projects on the platform.Selena, in contrast, has been largely off the platform. At the end of September, she announced she was taking a social media break. She sought treatment for her mental health during October and November after she was reportedly hospitalized for a low white blood cell count (an issue that can arise in kidney transplant patients).