LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman

Singer Ariana Grande is the most followed woman on Instagram now, dethroning Selena Gomez, who is not as active on the site as she used to be.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman
(Image: Selena Gomez/AP)
Loading...
Instagram queen Selena Gomez's reign has come to an end. The Back To You hitmaker is no longer the most popular celebrity on the photo-sharing site.

Singer Ariana Grande has taken over, with 146,286,173 followers, while Selena trails behind with a count of 146,267,801, reports eonline.com.

Around 13 million more people added Grande to their Instagram feeds over the last four months. The increase in the number of followers came in the wake of the release of her latest album Thank U, Next.

Not only on Instagram, the Bang Bang singer is active on Twitter as well. She has over 61 million followers on the microblogging site.

But both Grande and Selena trail soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo who has over 155 million followers as the most followed person on Instagram. Selena was Instagram's most followed user up until the end of October, when Ronaldo took her top spot.

It's not entirely surprising that Grande increased her following by over 13 million users since October. Ariana has more than double the posts Gomez does on her Instagram, reported Elle.com.

Ariana posts Instagram stories and new permanent grid posts multiple times daily on most days. She has been heavily promoting her projects on the platform.

Selena, in contrast, has been largely off the platform. At the end of September, she announced she was taking a social media break. She sought treatment for her mental health during October and November after she was reportedly hospitalized for a low white blood cell count (an issue that can arise in kidney transplant patients).

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram