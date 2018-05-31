English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Guess Who Inspired Anushka Sharma's Character In Sanju?
Anushka sports a messy, curly hair avatar in the movie, which talks about the ups and downs in the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir Kapoor as the actor.
Anushka Sharma on the poster for Sanju (Image: Rajkumar Hirani's Twitter)
The mystery around actress Anushka Sharma's role in Sanju was unraveled in Mumbai as director Rajkumar Hirani revealed that her character as a biographer is modelled on himself and Abhijat Joshi, who have co-written the film.
At the film's trailer launch on Wednesday, Hirani told the media: "To showcase a biopic like this, you have to compress few parts into one. Similarly, Anushka Sharma's character is derived from myself and Abhijat. She is playing a biographer from London, and she comes to India. Sanjay wants her to write a book on him whereas she doesn't want to. We were also skeptical at first whether we should do this character or not. So basically she is us, but not as a filmmaker... (as) a biographer."
The actress sports a messy, curly hair avatar in the movie, which talks about the ups and downs in the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor plays the central character in the film, which will release on June 29.
Hirani had earlier teased Anushka's look from the film, announcing he'd give the inspiration behind her character in the film during its trailer launch.
(With IANS inputs)
And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance....but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?....Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/NsWXhf3EmZ— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 29, 2018
