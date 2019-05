Guess Who is Creating the Anthem for Ranveer Singh's '83?

My first film with the powerhouse @RanveerOfficial and I'm so glad to be back with @kabirkhankk ! Super thrilled to be creating music that can match their level of madness 😍@RelianceEnt #MadhuMantena @vishinduri @83thefilm pic.twitter.com/wK1JzRrue2 — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) May 13, 2019

Composer Pritam and actor Ranveer Singh have teamed up to "make an anthem" for filmmaker Kabir Khan's directorial '83.Ranveer took to Twitter and posted an image with the composer and film director Kabir Khan inside a recording studio. He captioned the image. "We got an all-star Pritamda, it’s an honour to be collaborating with you on @83thefilm. Let’s make an anthem! Let’s make it iconic!" (sic)"My first film with the powerhouse Ranveer and I'm so glad to be back with Kabir Khan! Super thrilled to be creating music that can match their level of madness," (sic) Pritam tweeted on Monday.Kabir and Pritam have already worked on films like New York and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.'83 follows how, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the cricket World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.Headlined by Ranveer, the reel cricketing unit comprises of Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmania and Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil.Additionally, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as team manager Man Singh will also feature in the biopic.'83 will release on Good Friday in 2020.(With Inputs from IANS)Follow @News18Movies for more