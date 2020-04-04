MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Guess Who Keanu Reeves Credits For Raising 'John Wick' Bar

Image: John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum/Twitter

Image: John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum/Twitter

The John Wick franchise has raised the bar for action films mainly due to its departure from the cliche action aesthetic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 9:22 AM IST
Share this:

John Wick star Keanu Reeves credits director Chad Stahelski for expanding the film franchises action into different environments.

"Chad Stahelski, the director of the films, wanted to expand John Wick's action into different environments and he wanted ninjas," Reeves said.

"It's John Wick so what, let's have a motorcycle fight with swords and pistols which is against ninjas. This one involved some technology I won't go into the details of it but it's pretty involved. So there was some real motorcycle riding and then the fight stuff was completely a whole different thing," added the actor, who essays the role of remorseful assassin John Wick.

The John Wick franchise has raised the bar for action films mainly due to its departure from the cliche action aesthetic.

The third chapter of the film franchise John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum released last year. It will air in India on April 12 on Star Movies. Stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski helmed the third movie as well. It also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

Talking about the movie, Stahelski said: "I think the biggest mistake they make in action in Hollywood today is that they go: ‘Story, story, story. Cut! Ok, action sequence'. Director steps out, the stunt director comes in, stunt doubles come in, and the actors go home… In ‘John Wick', we don't ever want to stop the story and we don't ever want to stop the action."

John Wick 4 is right now in the pipeline. It is slated to release on May 21, 2021.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,650

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,902

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    183

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    811,713

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,099,885

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    228,975

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,197

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres