Guillermo del Toro Signs Deal with DreamWorks Animation
(Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has signed a multi-year exclusive deal with DreamWorks Animation to write, produce and direct animated family films for the studio.
He is taking an office at the DreamWorks campus in Glendale, California, as part of the deal, reports variety.com.
The filmmaker, who won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for The Shape of Water, signed an overall deal earlier this month with Fox Searchlight to write, produce and direct live-action feature projects.
"Animation is an art form that has influenced my work greatly since childhood," del Toro said in a statement.
"To me, it's the perfect medium to bring to life any and all ideas, no matter how outlandish or wild."
Del Toro acted as a creative consultant for "Kung Fu Panda 2" and "Megamind" and other inputs earned him executive producer credits on "Rise of the Guardians", "Puss in Boots" and "Kung Fu Panda 3".
With DreamWorks Animation Television, he is the creator and executive producer of "Trollhunters" and has two other series in the works.
The studio announced the deal on Thursday and indicated in a statement by DWA President Chris deFaria that the relationship could extend beyond movies and TV.
"We are thrilled that Guillermo is adding a film partnership to the already successful television relationship he has with DreamWorks Animation," de Faria said.
"He is truly a one-of-a-kind artiste, and we are eager to see his imagination on full display in the family animated feature space. Guillermo has a unique talent for creating memorable worlds and characters, and we believe the films we create with him will resonate with animation audiences for many generations to come."
